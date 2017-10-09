« Proterra introduces two-motor DuoPower drivetrain for its Catalyst electric buses; partnership with Van Hool | Main | UltraCharge acquiring new Li-ion high-voltage cathode IP from ETV Energy »

DOE to release hydrogen safety training resource

9 October 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) and Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) are developing a hydrogen training resource focused on fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology and how it can be utilized for federal fleets.

Fueling infrastructure options and safety considerations are also included in the training. This release is part of a collaboration intended to provide agencies and organizations with the information, tools, and assistance needed to assist in the deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

The training is based on material presented at FEMP's Energy Exchange and extensive hydrogen safety work done by both Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The training will be available later this fall 2017 on the FEMP training website.