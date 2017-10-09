« New plasma synthesis process for one-step conversion of CO2 and methane into higher value fuel and chemicals | Main | EIA expects US household spending for gasoline to remain below $2,000 in 2017; record-high gasoline consumption of 9.3M barrels/day »
ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas fuel system for the Ford E-350
9 October 2017
ROUSH CleanTech has developed a propane autogas fuel system for the Ford E-350. The Ford E-350 single-rear-wheel and dual-rear-wheel cutaway provides public transit agencies a smaller propane vehicle option than the E-450 for servicing routes with fewer customers.
We have well over 1,000 Ford E-450 propane autogas cutaways operating in transit fleets across the nation. But, for agencies looking for a smaller, lighter vehicle with our innovative propane technology that maintains the original base Ford warranty, they can choose the Ford E-350 beginning with 2018 model year.—Todd Mouw, vice president of sales and marketing for ROUSH CleanTech
In addition to transit shuttles, the propane-fueled Ford E-350 cutaway is well-suited for Type A school buses and delivery trucks in markets such as food and beverage and parcel. The vehicles maintain the same horsepower, torque and towing capacity as their Ford gasoline-fueled counterparts, and are powered by a Ford 6.8L V10 2-valve engine. They will be certified by the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board and compliant with heavy-duty onboard diagnostics.
Each of the extended-range shuttles will emit about 90,000 fewer pounds of carbon dioxide over its lifetime compared to gasoline-fueled counterparts. Historically, propane autogas costs up to 40% less than gasoline and 50% less than diesel, and reduces maintenance costs due to its clean-burning properties.
ROUSH CleanTech launched the new propane autogas model at the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Expo in Atlanta. The propane autogas Ford E-350 cutaway will be available in 2018 model year. Orders are now being taken with deliveries beginning by late spring 2018.
October 9, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments