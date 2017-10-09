« New plasma synthesis process for one-step conversion of CO2 and methane into higher value fuel and chemicals | Main | EIA expects US household spending for gasoline to remain below $2,000 in 2017; record-high gasoline consumption of 9.3M barrels/day »

Print this post

ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas fuel system for the Ford E-350

9 October 2017

ROUSH CleanTech has developed a propane autogas fuel system for the Ford E-350. The Ford E-350 single-rear-wheel and dual-rear-wheel cutaway provides public transit agencies a smaller propane vehicle option than the E-450 for servicing routes with fewer customers.

We have well over 1,000 Ford E-450 propane autogas cutaways operating in transit fleets across the nation. But, for agencies looking for a smaller, lighter vehicle with our innovative propane technology that maintains the original base Ford warranty, they can choose the Ford E-350 beginning with 2018 model year. —Todd Mouw, vice president of sales and marketing for ROUSH CleanTech

In addition to transit shuttles, the propane-fueled Ford E-350 cutaway is well-suited for Type A school buses and delivery trucks in markets such as food and beverage and parcel. The vehicles maintain the same horsepower, torque and towing capacity as their Ford gasoline-fueled counterparts, and are powered by a Ford 6.8L V10 2-valve engine. They will be certified by the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board and compliant with heavy-duty onboard diagnostics.

Each of the extended-range shuttles will emit about 90,000 fewer pounds of carbon dioxide over its lifetime compared to gasoline-fueled counterparts. Historically, propane autogas costs up to 40% less than gasoline and 50% less than diesel, and reduces maintenance costs due to its clean-burning properties.

ROUSH CleanTech launched the new propane autogas model at the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Expo in Atlanta. The propane autogas Ford E-350 cutaway will be available in 2018 model year. Orders are now being taken with deliveries beginning by late spring 2018.