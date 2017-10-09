« GILLIG and Cummins partner on battery-electric buses | Main | Gevo, Los Alamos to collaborate to develop high-energy-density renewable missle fuel »

GM acquires LiDAR developer Strobe Inc. to advanced autonomous vehicle efforts

9 October 2017

General Motors has acquired LiDAR technology company Strobe, Inc. As part of the deal, Strobe’s engineering talent joins GM’s Cruise Automation team to define and develop next-generation LiDAR solutions for self-driving vehicles.

Last month, Cruise Automation revealed the world’s first mass-producible car designed with the redundancy and safety requirements necessary to operate without a driver. The vehicle will join Cruise’s testing fleets in San Francisco, metropolitan Phoenix and Detroit.

Strobe’s LIDAR technology will significantly improve the cost and capabilities of our vehicles so that we can more quickly accomplish our mission to deploy driverless vehicles at scale. —Kyle Vogt, Founder and CEO, Cruise Automation

LiDAR uses light to create high-resolution images that provide a more accurate view of the world than cameras or radar alone. As self-driving technology continues to evolve, LIDAR’s accuracy will play a critical role in its deployment.