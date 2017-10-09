« Woods Hole awarded $5.7M for seaweed-to-biofuels projects | Main | ZAF Energy Systems opens NiZn battery manufacturing production plant in Missouri »
Urban Air Initiative-led coalition calls on EPA to recognize high-octane ethanol blends for fuel economy standards
9 October 2017
In comments submitted to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a coalition of stakeholders led by the Urban Air Initiative (UAI) said ethanol is a price-competitive, safe, and efficient high-octane fuel additive that can help meet efficiency and CO2 reduction goals if given access to the market. The comments were filed in response to EPA’s Request for Comment on the Reconsideration of the Final Determination of the Mid Term Evaluation of Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards for Model Year 2022-2025.
The Urban Air Initiative-led effort included the Clean Fuels Development Coalition, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Ethanol Industry Coalition, Glacial Lakes Energy, Siouxland Ethanol, Prairie Horizons Agri-Energy, Little Sioux Corn Processors, South Dakota Farmers Union, and Nebraska Farmers Union.
We commend EPA for giving this important issue of fuel economy and carbon reductions the thorough and complete evaluation it requires, and correcting the serious errors in the technical assessment issued last November. We believe a more comprehensive review, including a thorough cost benefit analysis, will show high octane fuels can increase efficiency in not just cars of the future but in the cars on the road today.—UAI President Dave VanderGriend
The evaluation that was to have taken a year to review was rushed though in a matter of weeks, according to VanderGriend.
UAI notes that compared to other octane-boosting compounds, ethanol has superior octane and low-carbon properties. Specific recommendations included the following actions the agency can take and has the authority to do so:
Repeal certification fuel rules that prevent auto manufacturers from building more efficient vehicles.
Repeal erroneous and outdated interpretation of the sub-sim law as capping ethanol use in existing vehicles.
Repeal unnecessary RVP regulations that limit the viability of E15 and mid-level ethanol blends.
Repeal and replace its inaccurate fuel economy formula.
Repeal and replace its rule requiring states to use incorrect emissions estimates in pollution reduction planning.
October 9, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (2)
"Urban Air" doesn't look very urban if you look at the members. It should be called the Ethanol producer coalition or something like that.
Posted by: mahonj | October 09, 2017 at 03:51 AM
Urban Air Initiative is focused on what makes a better fuel by also looking at what refineries do as well as what the auto industry engineers want. This equates to a high octane fuel with less emissions.
Posted by: Steve Vander Griend | October 09, 2017 at 07:04 AM
