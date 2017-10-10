« DOE awards Donald Danforth Plant Science Center $16M to enhance energy sorghum | Main | BYD unveils North America’s largest electric bus factory; capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles annually »

BAE Systems produces 8,000th series-hybrid electric drive system for buses

10 October 2017

BAE Systems has produced its 8,000th series-hybrid electric drive system for transit buses. This milestone signifies a significant increase in demand for the company’s electric solutions. In the last two years, BAE Systems has delivered 3,000 systems, double the number the company shipped in the prior four years.





The continued high demand for these systems is driven by the flexibility of the Series-E product line. The line provides the reduced and zero-emission travel that transit agencies are looking for without the infrastructure challenges presented by fully electric solutions. —Bob Lamanna, director of global transit sales and service at BAE Systems

BAE Systems’ flagship Series-E system not only provides hybrid electric propulsion, but also operates all accessories on vehicles with electric power.

The system offers stop/start technology as well that eliminates emissions while the bus is stopped. This technology has now advanced to give an operator up to 35% engine-off operation without needing to stop and charge the vehicle’s batteries.

With an on-board generator, the bus is available for service 24/7 and there is no need for charging systems or scheduling time to use them.

The company has been supplying hybrid electric drive systems for more than 20 years, and it continues to advance electric solutions for transit, including full battery electric systems and fuel cell electric systems for those looking for zero emission solutions.