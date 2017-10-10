« Motiv Power Systems providing two battery-electric refuse trucks to LA | Main | Stanford team develops sodium-ion battery with performance equivalent to Li-ion, but at much lower cost »

Print this post

GENIVI Alliance introduces Vehicle Domain Interaction Strategy; open standard, interfaces and code

10 October 2017

The GENIVI Alliance, an open, collaborative software development community of automakers and their suppliers, is introducing a Vehicle Domain Interaction Strategy focused on developing open standard interfaces and code that will define the necessary paths bridging multiple car software domains.

Announced during its All Member Meeting in Seoul, the new GENIVI Vehicle Domain Interaction Strategy is primarily based on a key market trend of system-on-a-chip (SOC) consolidation that has created the need to bridge the auto software domains (e.g., safety, infotainment and consumer electronic). Cross-domain bridging is essential to ensure information or data generated in one domain is displayed and managed in another.

While vehicle domain interaction is a well-known challenge, GENIVI has a unique opportunity to play an integral role in defining the necessary cross-domain paths. With our strong history of architecture and expertise on interface development and integration of software from different sources, the GENIVI community, in collaboration with related organizations, will develop open standard interfaces and code that result in the required domain interactions. —Peter Schönenberg, president, GENIVI Alliance

The primary result of this strategy will be a set of standard solutions and interfaces (APIs) facilitating the necessary cross-domain interaction. Where possible, proofs of concept code will also be delivered in the open, keeping with the GENIVI process of producing code for all defined interfaces.

GENIVI members, and the automotive industry as a whole, will benefit by consistently using the defined interfaces and solutions for cross-domain functionality, data management and other needs, the organization suggests. This will result in more efficient development, improved testing and quality, and ultimately more choice for buyers of the solutions by using a consistent standard.

Additionally, GENIVI programs will continue to balance current IVI and connected vehicle work with newly-launched activities to produce the technologies to effectively bridge the domains.

GENIVI is not abandoning its mission of delivering open, IVI and connected vehicle software based on contributions and funding from its members. We will continue to drive open collaboration with members, non-members and other essential organizations such as AUTOSAR, Google/Android, SOC and hypervisor vendors to deliver use cases, interface definitions, models, code, documentation and adopter education that makes vehicle domain interaction a reality. —Steve Crumb, executive director, GENIVI Alliance

The GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance focused on delivering open source, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and connected vehicle software. The alliance provides its members with a global development community of more than 140 companies, joining automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in free, open-source automotive middleware. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif.