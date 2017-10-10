« Deutsche Post DHL Group, ZF deploying test fleet of autonomous electric delivery trucks based on NVIDIA Drive PX | Main | Mazda to exhibit concept powered by SKYACTIV-X gasoline spark-controlled compression ignition engine »

Groupe Renault acquires 25% stake in start-up specialized in smart charging; new smartphone app

10 October 2017

Groupe Renault is acquiring a 25% share in Jedlix, a Dutch start-up launched by Eneco Group and specialized in the smart and sustainable charging of electric vehicles.

Partners since 2015, Groupe Renault and Jedlix are strengthening their collaborative efforts. Together, the two companies will develop new offers for the electric vehicle users, based on Jedlix's expertise in smart charging and its in-depth knowledge of the energy sector, along with the electric vehicle experience and skills of Renault.

As a first outcome of the partnership with Jedlix, Renault is launching Z.E. Smart Charge, a new smartphone app. The app optimizes the management of vehicle charges to benefit as much as possible from renewable energy and the lowest prices. Users indicate the charge level they need and the departure time of their car. After supplying the minimum charge requested by the user, the app manages the rest of the charge in smart charging mode.

In addition, Z.E. Smart Charge rewards users financially for being flexible about their charges. Every month, the user receives an amount, which could be equivalent of up to a complete charge.

Z.E. Smart Charge will be available in the Netherlands before the end of the year and will be rolled-out in other European countries in 2018. It can be used on iOS or Android devices.