Mazda to exhibit concept powered by SKYACTIV-X gasoline spark-controlled compression ignition engine

10 October 2017

Among the exhibits on its stand at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Mazda Motor Corporation will unveil a new concept model powered by the recently announced SKYACTIV-X gasoline spark-controlled compression ignition (SPCCI) engine. (Earlier post.)

With the SKYACTIV-X engine, Mazda claims to have developed a novel control system for HCCI combustion that extends the HCCI range out to a much larger percentage of the load map. The essence of Mazda’s Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) is the use of the spherical spherical flame front expanded by spark ignition as a second piston (an “air piston”) to further compresses the air-fuel mixture, resulting in improved compression ignition.

Mazda says that compression ignition combined with a supercharger will improve fuel economy while delivering tremendous engine response and increased torque of 10–30% over the current SKYACTIV-G gasoline engine.

The product concept model, a compact hatchback, also adopts SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, next-generation technologies that apply a human-centered design philosophy for optimal functionality.