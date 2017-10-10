« OpenLV project proposes opening up local electricity usage data to improve EV charging | Main | Motiv Power Systems providing two battery-electric refuse trucks to LA »

Print this post

Renault creates new grid-energy subsidiary: Renault Energy Services

10 October 2017

Groupe Renault, Europe’s number one manufacturer of electric vehicles, has formed a new subsidiary: Renault Energy Services. The aim of this new subsidiary is to have an active presence in the energy and smart grid sectors, both of which are fundamental to the expansion of electric mobility.

Renault Energy Services will function much like a start-up and its objective is to invest in smart grid-related projects by forging privileged ties with the energy industry’s various stakeholders. Renault Energy Services will focus chiefly on the development of smart charging, vehicle to grid interaction and second-life batteries.

With its new subsidiary, Groupe Renault intends to make a real contribution to the expansion of smart charging networks which, by facilitating the communication of data, are capable of making real-time adjustments to the supply of electricity for more-efficient management of resources. Renault electric vehicles connected to smart grids will benefit from more economical, lower-carbon electricity.

In addition to permitting the development of smart charging, smart grids favor both interaction between electric vehicles and networks (vehicle to grid) and projects involving second-life batteries: