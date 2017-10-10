« Mazda to exhibit concept powered by SKYACTIV-X gasoline spark-controlled compression ignition engine | Main | EPA proposes repeal of Obama Clean Power Plan »

Print this post

Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production for autonomous vehicle surge

10 October 2017

Velodyne LiDAR has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR sensors to meet strong global demand. As a result, Velodyne LiDAR’s sensors are immediately available via distribution partners in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, with industry standard lead-times for direct contracts.

Velodyne leads the market in real-time 3D LiDAR systems for fully autonomous vehicles. With the tremendous surge in autonomous vehicle orders and new installations across the last 12 months, we scaled capacity to meet this demand, including a significant increase in production from our 200,000 square-foot Megafactory. —David Hall, Velodyne LiDAR Founder and CEO

Velodyne LiDAR Inc. has bolstered this aggressive production expansion by doubling the number of its full-time employees over the past six months. These employees operate across three facilities in California, including the company’s new Megafactory in San Jose, its long-standing manufacturing facility in Morgan Hill, and the Velodyne Labs research center in Alameda.

Velodyne invented and patented the world’s first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles. Over the last ten years, Velodyne sensors have been installed in thousands of vehicles around the world, traveling millions of real-world miles.