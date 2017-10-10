« BYD unveils North America’s largest electric bus factory; capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles annually | Main | DOE: highway vehicles responsible for a declining share of pollutants »

Print this post

XALT Energy introduces Gen II NMC-G Li-ion cell with 223 Wh/kg; 47% greater energy density

10 October 2017

At the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) EXPO 2017 in Atlanta, XALT Energy introduced its first second-generation (Gen II) battery cell to its portfolio of lithium-ion cells. The 65Ah ultra-high energy (UHE) cell—with an NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) cathode and graphite anode (NMC-G)—delivers 223 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg), maintains a high cycle life and delivers 47% more energy density compared to the first-generation (Gen I) technology.

The 65Ah UHE prismatic cell has a strong cycle and calendar life when compared to similar cells on the market while maintaining reliability, consistent high-quality and robust technology that are hallmarks of XALT Energy’s solutions. It is suited for high-energy density applications where space and weight are limiting factors, such as in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, grid storage, and electric marine vessels and locomotives, the company said.

The 65Ah UHE cell will also be used in XALT Energy’s new XPAND XMOD module, the XMOD114E, said Richard Cundiff, CEO of XALT Energy. The XMOD114E is the first module to use the new Gen II cell.

The modular pack delivers specific energy of 175 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg). XMOD114E is specifically designed for use in heavy-duty transportation vehicles, such as commercial transit buses, as well as trucking, marine, and stationary applications.

The XMOD114E modules have the same core construction as the durable, direct liquid-cooled XPAND battery packs but without the enclosure and bulkhead. The XMOD114E design is optimized for large systems where the integrator installs the modules in a suitable superstructure.

Eliminating individual pack enclosures saves system weight and allows the modules to be packaged close to each other, resulting in much higher energy storage capacity in the available space. Furthermore, with the modules enclosed in a superstructure, high voltage connections can be made directly to the XMOD terminals, thereby eliminating the need for costly high voltage connectors.

The XMOD114E module incorporates the 65Ah Ultra-High Energy (UHE) cells in a 2p24s architecture to provide 11.4 kilowatt-hour (kWh) total energy.

Designed for use with moderate charge and discharge rates (C/2 and 2C, respectively), XMOD114E is suited for high-energy applications requiring long usage periods between on-plug charging, such as extended range transit buses.