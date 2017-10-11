« LA Metro orders up to 300 New Flyer 60-foot CNG transit buses | Main | Argonne updates GREET and AFLEET tools for transportation technologies analysis »

California Governor signs legislation requiring the state to purchase zero-emission heavy-duty trucks and buses

11 October 2017

California Governor Brown signed Assembly Bill (AB) 739, authored by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park), which requires at least 15% of vehicles, with a gross vehicle weight of more than 19,000 pounds that are newly purchased by state agencies, to be Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEV) beginning in 2025, and at least 30% of those vehicles to be ZEV beginning in 2030.

In 2012, Governor Brown’s Executive Order B-16-2012 called for 1.5 million ZEVs to be on the road in California by 2025, as a means of helping the state reach its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals. Included as part of that Executive Order was a requirement that called for our state government to “increase the number of its zero-emission vehicles through the normal course of fleet replacement, so that at least 10 percent of fleet purchases of light-duty vehicles be zero-emission by 2015 and at least 25 percent of fleet purchases of light-duty vehicles be zero-emission by 2020.” However, there was no mention of larger, heavier-duty trucks and buses.

According to a 2016 report from the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Greenlining Institute, Delivering Opportunity: How Electric Buses and Trucks Can Create Jobs and Improve Public Health in California, heavy-duty vehicles account for 33% of California’s smog-causing nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions and 40% of the harmful particulate matter created by burning fossil fuels.

Heavy-duty vehicles make up just 7% of vehicles in California, but contribute 20% of global warming emissions from the transportation sector. Commercially-available advanced technologies, such as battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell trucks and buses are able to more efficiently perform the same jobs without emitting any pollutants or GHGs into the air.

