Autoliv and MIT AgeLab to collaborate in the research of autonomous vehicle systems

11 October 2017

Autoliv, Inc. is entering into a two-year research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab to develop a semi-autonomous vehicle prototype that demonstrates the future of human-centered artificial intelligence in the automotive space. Learnings from the research collaboration will likely be used in the development of software from Zenuity, the software joint venture of Autoliv and Volvo Cars.

The goal of this research collaboration is to develop artificial intelligence systems that understand and manage the state of the driver to create a safe and enjoyable experience in semi-autonomous vehicles. At the core of the research effort is the development and real-world evaluation of deep-learning algorithms that enable effective communication and transfer of control between human and machine. This includes sensing driver gaze, emotion, cognitive load, drowsiness, hand position, posture, and fusing this information with the perception of the driving environment to create safe, reliable vehicles that drivers can learn to trust.