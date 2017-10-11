« Argonne updates GREET and AFLEET tools for transportation technologies analysis | Main | TM4 introduces new motor/generator for the commercial heavy-duty hybrid market: SUMO HP HV900 »

US DOE, Japan NEDO partner to accelerate hydrogen and fuel cell technologies

11 October 2017

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will collaborate on hydrogen and fuel cell safety research and development (R&D) data sharing to accelerate progress in hydrogen technology with mutual goals of energy security, resilience, and economic growth.

DOE and NEDO will collaborate to collect and share data regarding early-stage R&D and safety of hydrogen and fuel cells, including data from hydrogen fueling stations and fundamental hydrogen research safety.

The United States and Japan will work to apply that data for guiding future research and enabling the safe deployment of fuel cells and hydrogen infrastructure technologies. In addition, DOE’s Fuel Cell Technologies Office and NEDO plan to hold a joint workshop on hydrogen in the coming months.