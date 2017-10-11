« DOE partners with EPRI to develop innovative manufacturing technologies for small modular reactors | Main | Autoliv and MIT AgeLab to collaborate in the research of autonomous vehicle systems »

Fisker and solid-state LiDAR partner Quanergy to showcase Fisker EMotion at CES in January

11 October 2017

Fisker Inc. will showcase the all-new EMotion luxury electric vehicle with Quanergy Systems at the upcoming 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Quanergy System will be integrating five of Quanergy’s S3 solid-state LiDAR sensors (earlier post) into the Fisker EMotion.

Fisker and Quanergy Systems, are working closely in partnership to integrate autonomous hardware—specifically LiDAR—in the Fisker EMotion body design as a seamless part of the vehicle. Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors lead in all six key commercialization areas of price, performance, reliability, size, weight, and power efficiency, while meeting the mass deployment requirements of durability and dependability.

Mechanical LiDAR units use a laser and sensor that are physically moved around to build up their view of 3D space (e.g., spinning in a circle). Quanergy’s solid-state LiDAR uses an optical phased array as a transmitter, which can steer pulses of light by shifting the phase of a laser pulse as it is projected through the array.

Quanergy’s S3 unit generates half a million data points per second. Lasers emit collimated light pulses in a 120° arc. Light receivers detect the reflected light pulses. Signal processors calculate the Time-of-Flight (TOF) of each light pulse. With the ability to scan in every direction, the unit creates a live 3D view around a vehicle to detect, classify, and track objects in the scene.

In May 2016, Quanergy unveiled the all-new S3-Qi, a miniature solid-state LiDAR sensor that is 15% the size of the S3 model. The S3-Qi sensor advanced the state of the art in solid-state LiDAR technology by setting new benchmarks in size with a 1" x 1.5" footprint; weight at about 100 grams; and low power consumption.

The front end of the all-wheel-drive Fisker EMotion is inspired by the integration of the LiDAR in the center chrome piece—an aesthetic set to be the design DNA of all future Fisker vehicles. The smart sensing technology enables real-time 3D mapping and object detection, tracking and classification. The Fisker Emotion will be available in 2019 and will feature the Quanergy S3 LiDAR sensor and all autonomous features as part of an optional upgraded package for customers.





The Fisker EMotion features a longer wheelbase designed for a large EV battery pack, a stretched cabin for more interior space and more. Fisker is working with LG Chem to leverage the power of the the NCM Li-ion chemistry developed by LG Chem). Fisker says that it is also developing a a thermally advanced battery pack for the EMotion that will package the largest amount of LG Chem cells seen yet in a light-duty EV. The EMotion will feature battery safety features at cell, module and pack level.

Fisker is working on its Ultra Charger in close collaboration with one of the world’s premiere engineering companies, to fast charge EVs/hybrids (not just Fiskers) in ways not yet considered, according to the company. With innovation both in battery and charging tech, the Fisker EMotion will be able to add 125 miles of range in nine minutes, with a 400-mile (644 km) range overall.

Base price of the EMotion s set at $129,900.



