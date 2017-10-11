« New Flyer unveils next generation of electric Xcelsior CHARGE transit bus; LA Metro contracts for up to 100 units | Main | California Governor signs legislation requiring the state to purchase zero-emission heavy-duty trucks and buses »

LA Metro orders up to 300 New Flyer 60-foot CNG transit buses

11 October 2017

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) has awarded New Flyer a contract for up to 300 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG), 60-foot heavy-duty transit buses. The contract is for 65 firm orders and options to purchase an additional 235 buses. This new award will add a total of 600 equivalent units to New Flyer’s backlog.

The buses support LA Metro’s commitment to sustainable transportation, which works toward a vision of all-electric public transportation by 2030. The CNG award immediately follows LA Metro’s award of up to 100 60-foot battery-electric buses to New Flyer. (Earlier post.)

The award is supported by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Local Labor Hiring Pilot Program, which enables FTA grantees, including states and local agencies, to utilize social or economic contracting requirements in competitive bidding. In addition, the Transportation Diversity Council (TDC) will assist with local employment, hiring a diverse workforce, and the addition of life-skills training to the New Flyer Institute, the company’s proprietary learning center.

LA Metro currently serves as the transportation planner, coordinator, designer, builder, and operator for over 10 million people residing in a 4,000-square mile area. This year, it committed to an all-electric bus fleet by 2030.