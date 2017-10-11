« US DOE, Japan NEDO partner to accelerate hydrogen and fuel cell technologies | Main | DOE partners with EPRI to develop innovative manufacturing technologies for small modular reactors »

TM4 introduces new motor/generator for the commercial heavy-duty hybrid market: SUMO HP HV900

11 October 2017

TM4 is expanding its SUMO family of electric powertrains (earlier post) with the introduction of the new SUMO HP line which is dedicated to high-power applications. As part of this new line, TM4 is launching the SUMO HP HV900, a new motor/generator and inverter combination for the commercial heavy-duty market.

The SUMO HP HV900 is currently being used as part of the plug-in hybrid powertrain system being developed in a joint effort with Cummins that was announced in May. (Earlier post.) This new motor/generator will be shown at Busworld Kortrijk, taking place from 20-25 October 2017 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

The SUMO HP HV900 offers 190 kW of continuous power and 915 N·m (675 lb-ft) of torque in a casing of only 200 mm in length. It was purposely developed for series and parallel-hybrid configurations and can be coupled with diesel engines, multi-speed gearboxes or integrated to axles for ultra-low floor buses. TM4 offers this new motor/generator with its well-proven 3-phase CO150 inverter, already used in thousands of vehicles worldwide.

The efficiency of the system reaches 95% and has been developed to match the efficiency of a diesel engine, which is instrumental to optimize fuel savings. In a series-hybrid, the combined use of the electric traction system, the optimized gen-set and electrified accessories can result in a minimum of 50% in fuel economy compared to a conventional diesel-powered vehicle.

Several applications relying on long range and low downtime are not yet suitable for complete battery-based operation without significant infrastructure or battery technological breakthrough. Therefore, our offering of a compact and efficient gen-set is a valuable asset to enabling electrification in urban delivery trucks, inter-city buses and even long-haul trucks. —Eric Azeroual, Sales and Customer Service Director at TM4

TM4 introduced its SUMO family of powertrains five years ago to assist its customers with cost-effective vehicle electrification. The SUMO HP line is the latest member of this family that already includes the SUMO MD line, dedicated to medium-duty vehicle applications and the SUMO HD line, targeted at heavy-duty vehicle applications.

Earlier this year, TM4 repositioned its operations to focus on motors for heavy vehicles and buses. It is a market with strong growth potential where TM4 has already enjoyed significant success. Its joint venture Prestolite Electric Propulsion Systems (PEPS), for instance, has seen its share of the Chinese market climb from 0.4% in 2015 to 4% in 2016, with a 7% to 8% increase forecast for this year.

TM4’s new product development will concentrate on SUMO motors, while operations relating to the light-vehicle segment will be scaled back. The company will nevertheless remain alert to any new mass production opportunities in the automotive industry.

TM4 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of government-owned public utility Hydro-Québec.