BMW Active Hybrid e-bike with significant power boost

12 October 2017

BMW has introduced the new Active Hybrid e-bike featuring a significant power boost. The advanced Brose electric motor can be activated as required to supplement the rider’s pedal power, with output of 250 W and 90 N·m (66 lb-ft) of torque.





Providing the energy for the electric pedal assistance—over a range of up to 100 km (62 miles)—is a removable 504 Wh battery. The rider can adjust the degree of pedal assistance with ease via the new display; four different power modes (from ECO (+50%) to TURBO (+275%)) can be selected up to a maximum 25 km/h (16 mph). Plus, the micro USB socket and Bluetooth function allow customers to hook their smartphone up to the bike.

The motor and battery are fully integrated into the hydroformed aluminum frame, highlighting the bike’s sporty silhouette. The frame’s profile is accentuated by the familiar BMW “bullneck”, which exudes energy and forward-surging presence, and the Frozen Black and Arctic Silver paintwork.

E-bikes place very specific demands on their saddles. Saddle maker Selle Royale commissioned BMW Group subsidiary Designworks to develop the first saddle tailored specifically to the requirements of e-bikers. The innovative form of the “eZone” (on sale since September) is based on a zonal concept fine-tuned to the particular attributes of e-bikes and the need profiles of their riders.

A short nose, a rising seat surface at the rear and moving side wings create a stable seating position and improve balance when pushing off and braking. They also ensure safety in typical e-bike acceleration situations. The eZone likewise cfeatures three-zone comfort padding featuring 3D Skingel and Royal Gel. The fiberglass handle integrated into the underside of the saddle makes the bike easier to move around; e-bikes are often heavier than classic bicycles on account of their drive module.

The BMW Active Hybrid e-bike is now available from selected BMW dealers, with a manufacturer’s recommended retail price of €3,400 (US$4,025). All other models in the BMW bicycle range and related equipment can be purchased online.