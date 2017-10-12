« BMW Active Hybrid e-bike with significant power boost | Main | Ceramic pump moves molten metal at a record 1,400 ˚C; new avenues for energy storage and hydrogen production »
DOE-supported CO2-capture project hits major milestone: 4 million metric tons
12 October 2017
A large-scale CO2 capture technology made possible through support from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory has captured and transported its 4-millionth metric ton of CO2. Air Products and Chemicals designed, built, and is operating the state-of-the-art CO2-capture and storage system at their hydrogen-production facility located at the Valero Port Arthur Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. (Earlier post.)
The project utilizes a gas-separation technology called vacuum swing adsorption to capture more than 90% of the CO2 from the product streams of two commercial-scale steam methane reformers used to produce hydrogen, preventing its release into the atmosphere.
In addition to demonstrating the integration of Air Products’ vacuum swing adsorption technology, the project is also helping to verify that CO2-enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) is an effective method for permanently storing CO2. CO2-EOR allows CO2 to be stored safely and permanently in geologic formations, while increasing oil production from fields once thought to be exhausted.
The CO2 captured from the Port Arthur facility is being used for EOR at the West Hastings Unit oil field in southeast Texas. Injected CO2 can dissolve and displace oil residue that is trapped in rock pores. The demonstrated technology can also enhance the US hydrogen market for refinery use, which is estimated to be almost 4 million tons annually.
October 12, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
To capture CO2 from methane while extracting H2 and recycle it (to some extend) by producing more Oil is a smart way to reduce pollution and GHG in the complete process?
This could further reduce H2 total effective cost and make FCEVs mor competitive?
Posted by: HarveyD | October 12, 2017 at 07:05 AM