« BMW Active Hybrid e-bike with significant power boost | Main | Ceramic pump moves molten metal at a record 1,400 ˚C; new avenues for energy storage and hydrogen production »

Print this post

DOE-supported CO2-capture project hits major milestone: 4 million metric tons

12 October 2017

A large-scale CO 2 capture technology made possible through support from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and National Energy Technology Laboratory has captured and transported its 4-millionth metric ton of CO 2 . Air Products and Chemicals designed, built, and is operating the state-of-the-art CO 2 -capture and storage system at their hydrogen-production facility located at the Valero Port Arthur Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. (Earlier post.)

The project utilizes a gas-separation technology called vacuum swing adsorption to capture more than 90% of the CO 2 from the product streams of two commercial-scale steam methane reformers used to produce hydrogen, preventing its release into the atmosphere.

In addition to demonstrating the integration of Air Products’ vacuum swing adsorption technology, the project is also helping to verify that CO 2 -enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) is an effective method for permanently storing CO 2 . CO2-EOR allows CO 2 to be stored safely and permanently in geologic formations, while increasing oil production from fields once thought to be exhausted.