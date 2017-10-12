« Volkswagen Truck & Bus outlines roadmap for automated driving, connectivity, and alternative drive systems | Main

GM appoints Pamela Fletcher to position of Vice President – Global Electric Vehicle Programs

12 October 2017

GM is appointing Pamela Fletcher to the newly created position of vice president, Global Electric Vehicle Programs.

For more than a decade, Fletcher has been in leadership roles supporting the engineering of GM’s electric vehicle and self-driving technologies, most recently as executive chief engineer for Electrified Vehicles and New Technologies.

She has led the teams responsible for development of several of GM’s most awarded vehicles, including the second-generation Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Spark EV, Cadillac ELR and the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Her team also led development of Super Cruise, the hands-free highway driver assist system.

In this new role, Fletcher will lead the vehicle program execution for GM’s entire global electric vehicle portfolio, including the commitment to launch more than 20 all-electric vehicles globally by 2023. She will report to Doug Parks, vice president, Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs.