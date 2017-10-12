« NAS: concerns remain about rail transport for energy liquids, gases; pipeline, maritime have more comprehensive safety system in place | Main | BYD unveils first 45' battery-electric commuter coach bus »

Magna joining BMW, Intel and Mobileye platform as integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market

12 October 2017

In 2016, BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announced their collaboration to bring solutions for highly and fully automated driving into series production by 2021. The three are creating a standards-based open platform—from door locks to the datacenter—for the next generation of autonomous cars. (Earlier post.) Subsequently, Delphi joined the effort as a partner. (Earlier post.)

Magna is now joining the collaboration as a Tier 1 technology integrator and will help automakers industrialize and customize the domain controller designed by BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye.

Many of the autonomy challenges the industry is facing can’t be handled in isolation. I am confident that the many strengths brought forward by each partner will contribute to the delivery of a self-driving platform the market can leverage. We are extremely excited to be one of the early integrators bringing our unique capabilities to the platform. —Magna’s Chief Technology Officer Swamy Kotagiri

In September, Magna unveiled MAX4, a fully integrated, customizable and scalable autonomous driving sensing and compute platform that can enable up to Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities in both urban and highway environments. (Earlier post.)

MAX4 combines cameras, radar, LiDAR and ultrasonic sensors with a compute platform; the systems are designed for easy integration with any automakers’ existing and future platforms. Magna’s compute platform, scalable for high-volume production, is flexible, upgradeable and fully functional with a fraction of power requirements as compared to alternative solutions, according to the company.

Magna recently made a strategic investment to expand its existing collaboration with Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in solid-state LiDAR technology. Magna started collaborating with Innoviz in December 2016.

The high-definition, solid-state Innoviz LiDAR enables 3D remote sensing to produce highly accurate real-time images of the vehicle’s surroundings while meeting automotive standards and significantly reducing cost and size. The Innoviz LiDAR can be seamlessly integrated into any vehicle and is designed to effectively manage changing light and weather conditions.

Through their collaboration, the BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye plan to provide an autonomous vehicle platform that can be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.

We are very pleased to welcome Magna as the next major industry player to support our non-exclusive platform. This underlines the success story we have been writing over the past year with our unique cooperation and it gives us additional boost in creating a leading ecosystem for the industry of autonomous driving. —Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, on behalf of the cooperation of BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye

Magna has been a supplier to the BMW Group on a global scale for many years and a contract vehicle manufacturer for them for more than 15 years.