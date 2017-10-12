« Study finds air pollution and GHG costs of crude-by-rail nearly 2x pipeline costs; much larger than spill and accidents costs | Main | NAS: concerns remain about rail transport for energy liquids, gases; pipeline, maritime have more comprehensive safety system in place »

Print this post

Sumitomo Electric launches high quality SiC epitaxial wafer

12 October 2017

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has launched a high quality SiC epitaxial wafer, “EpiEra”, which attains a more than 99% defect free area in a wafer.

Power devices are semiconductor devices used in a wide range of applications such as power transmission, trains, automobiles, and electric appliances. They are increasingly required to offer higher efficiency at lower energy consumption.

SiC-based devices are expected to be a key component for energy-efficient solutions, and the demand is rapidly growing. However, to satisfy this demand and to compete with the yields and reliability of Si-based devices, material improvements are necessary.

EpiEra™ has achieved an industry-leading 99% defect-free area (DFA), eliminating surface defects and Basal Plane Dislocations (BPD). This improves its quality stability and reliability.

Sumitomo Electric showcased this product at International Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ICSCRM) 2017 held in Washington DC, 17-22 September 2017.