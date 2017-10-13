« Dingell reintroduces Vehicle Innovation Act; reauthorizes DOE VTO | Main | Qantas LA-based aircraft to be powered by S. G. Preston renewable biofuel from 2020; 50% blend »

More than 1,000 fuel stations offering E15 in US

13 October 2017

Growth Energy announced that more than 1,000 fuel stations around the US are offering E15—a fuel with 15% ethanol—more than doubling the number of stations from the same time last year.

E15 is cleaner and cooler burning fuel that works well for cars model 2001 and newer and typically saves up to 10 cents per gallon. More retailers are responding to consumer demand for those fuel attributes by providing E15 as a choice at their pumps.

Leading retailers including Casey’s, Cenex, Family Express, Kum & Go, Kwik Trip, MAPCO, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuel, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Sheetz, and Thorntons all currently offer E15 at 1,039 locations across the US. Many of these are in major metropolitan areas including: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.