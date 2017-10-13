« Sandia researchers use Direct Numerical Simulations to enhance combustion efficiency and reduce pollution in diesel engines; cool flames | Main | More than 1,000 fuel stations offering E15 in US »

Dingell reintroduces Vehicle Innovation Act; reauthorizes DOE VTO

13 October 2017

US Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) reintroduced the Vehicle Innovation Act to promote investments in research and development of clean vehicle technologies. Congressman Matt Cartwright (PA-17) and Congressman Mark Pocan (WI-02) joined as original cosponsors of the legislation.

The Vehicle Innovation Act reauthorizes the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), which works with manufacturers and suppliers to research, develop and deploy advanced vehicle technologies that improve energy efficiency. The bill also provides the Department of Energy with clear direction to build on successful research programs, such as the SuperTruck program that has produced a model tractor trailer with 115 percent increase in fuel efficiency.

It also encourages the development of a wide array of technologies that have the potential to improve fuel efficiency and reduce traffic congestion, including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications systems, mild hybrids, engine downspeeding, hydrogen and natural gas refueling, and electric vehicle charging technology.