New MIPI Alliance group collaborating with automotive industry on interface specifications

13 October 2017

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, has formed an Automotive Birds of a Feather (BoF) Group to solicit industry input from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers to enhance existing or develop new interface specifications for automotive applications. The group is open to both MIPI Alliance member and non-member companies to represent the broader automotive ecosystem.

Automobiles have become a new platform for innovation, and manufacturers are already using MIPI Alliance specifications as they develop and implement applications for passive and active safety, infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

MIPI interfaces such as Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2), Display Serial Interface (MIPI DSI) and Display Serial Interface 2 (MIPI DSI-2) are suited for a variety of low- and high-bandwidth applications that integrate components such as cameras, displays, biometric readers, microphones and accelerometers.

MIPI I3C helps automotive systems designers minimize the complexity, cost and development time for products that use multiple sensors in a space-constrained form factor. Highly sensitive, mission-critical automotive applications also benefit from MIPI interfaces’ low electromagnetic interference (EMI), a capability that’s been proven in billions of mobile phones and other handheld devices.

Automakers already rely on MIPI Alliance’s industry-standard interfaces to enable a wide variety of applications, including collision mitigation and avoidance, infotainment and navigation. This call for participation helps ensure we cast a wide net to capture expertise to aid with extending existing and shape future MIPI specifications and collectively help realize the vision of how connected cars and automotive applications will evolve over the next decade. Just as mobile handset manufacturers benefited from the standardization that MIPI Alliance has provided, automotive OEMs would similarly benefit. —Matt Ronning, chair of the MIPI Alliance Automotive Subgroup and the Automotive BoF

Active participation of automotive OEMs, tier-one and tier-two suppliers is greatly appreciated and necessary to, for example, work out the data link requirements between surround sensors, electronic control units, actors and displays for driver assistance and autonomous driving projects beyond 2020 and incorporate them into MIPI interface specification. —Uwe Beutnagel-Buchner, vice-chair of the MIPI Alliance Automotive Subgroup and the Automotive BoF

For short-distance communications (< 0.3 meters), the MIPI CSI specification is the most widely adopted in automotive camera applications; MIPI DSI is rapidly gaining adoption also. The Automotive BoF Group’s initial focus will be to examine how MIPI specifications can potentially be extended to support communication link distances up to 15 meters, and at the same time support the high data rates associated with cameras and radar sensors for autonomous driving systems.

The MIPI Automotive BoF is seeking additional qualified experts from OEMs, tier-one suppliers, component suppliers and related companies to provide key input into current and future MIPI interface specifications. The Automotive BoF is expected to convene via teleconference on a biweekly basis, with face-to-face meetings planned as necessary.

