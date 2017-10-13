« Qantas LA-based aircraft to be powered by S. G. Preston renewable biofuel from 2020; 50% blend | Main | Efficient Drivetrains, Shannxi Automotive reveal PHEV Class 8 cement mixer truck »

Ridecell acquires Auro, introduces complete autonomous mobility solution

13 October 2017

Ridecell, Inc., a platform for carsharing and ridesharing operators, acquired Auro, a California-based developer of autonomous vehicle technology, in an all-stock transaction. Ridecell also announced the public availability of its autonomous operations platform which has successfully been used in autonomous pilot programs.

The Auro acquisition will bring the expertise to accelerate the capabilities of the Ridecell autonomous operations platform. The Auro team will become the Ridecell Autonomous Driving Division. Ridecell will be able to test its autonomous operations platform in real-world environments through integration of Auro-enabled driverless shuttles in private road environments.

Ridecell will continue to collaborate to apply the Ridecell platform to the world’s leading self-driving vehicles for automated management of operational tasks such as cleaning, refueling, and emergency response situations.

Auro offers a self-driving platform for low speed deployments. Auro partners with shuttle manufacturers to add self-driving capabilities to leading shuttle and neighborhood electric vehicle platforms. These shuttles can safely drive people around within campuses, theme parks, resorts, business parks, and retirement communities.

Auro was founded in 2013 by roboticists from Indian Institutes of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University, who have worked together on autonomous vehicles since 2011, and is backed by investors including Y Combinator and Motus ventures.

Ridecell’s autonomous operations platform is designed to automate vehicle and operations management for autonomous fleets.

The platform gives autonomous vehicle fleets the intelligence to manage their own operational tasks, in both routine and emergency situations. The platform can direct autonomous vehicles to operations depots for maintenance and route support vehicles to the autonomous vehicle for routine operational tasks such as cleaning as well as on-demand assistance in exceptional situations. The platform also automates vehicle access so service personnel are able to enter the vehicle. Additionally, the platform automates reporting for autonomous compliance and risk data.