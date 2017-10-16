« Volkswagen Group deliveries top 1 million vehicles in one month for first time in September | Main | Cummins acquiring Brammo for energy storage technology »

Print this post

First hydrogen station opens in Bremen

16 October 2017

Daimler, Shell and Linde inaugurated the city of Bremen’s first hydrogen filling station, providing a refueling option on the important route between Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia.

The new site at Osterholzer Heerstraße 222 is located directly on the Sebaldsbrück motorway exit and the Bremen interchange, and is also near the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen, one of Daimler AG’s largest car plants in the world. This is where the new generation of Mercedes-Benz fuel-cell vehicles is to be produced; in September, Daimler presented pre-production vehicles to the public at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. The GLC F-CELL is the first vehicle to combine innovative fuel-cell and battery technology in a purely electric plug-in hybrid.

Daimler is the developer of the hydrogen station, which is integrated into a Shell service station. The innovative H2 filling station technology comes from the technology company Linde. The three companies are partners in the joint venture H2 Mobility, which is building a hydrogen infrastructure in Germany.

Turning hydrogen mobility into a success story will require an attractive range of fuel-cell vehicles and, simultaneously, the necessary refueling infrastructure. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure is therefore supporting the construction of the country’s first 50 hydrogen filling stations via its National Innovation Programme for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP), and has invested around €900,000 (US$1.1 million) in the construction of the facility in Bremen.