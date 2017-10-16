« First hydrogen station opens in Bremen | Main

Print this post

Cummins acquiring Brammo for energy storage technology

16 October 2017

Cummins Inc. is acquiring the assets of Brammo, Inc., which designs and develops battery packs for mobile and stationary applications. Adding Brammo’s battery pack expertise and resources is an important step for Cummins in its efforts to become a global electrified power leader.

Brammo began developing and building electric motorcycles in 2007; the company originally developed custom battery modules for electric racing motorcycles that could compete and win against gas equivalents. In 2015, Brammo sold its electric motorcycle division to investor Polaris. Brammo’s energy storage expertise evolved into Brammo’s “Energy of Things” platform, with solutions scaling from 1.5 kWh to 100 kWh and 12V to 700V.

To be a leading provider of electrified power systems just as we are with diesel and natural gas driven powertrains, we must own key elements and subsystems of the electrification network. By adding the expertise of Brammo and its employees to Cummins, we are taking a step forward in our electrification business and differentiating ourselves from our competition. As always, when markets are ready, Cummins will bring our customers the right power solution at the right time to power their success. —Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc.

Operations from this acquisition will report under Cummins’ recently formed Electrification Business led by Julie Furber, Executive Director of Electrification at Cummins, and will continue to be based in Talent, Oregon.

This acquisition adds to Cummins’ portfolio of solutions and provides an entry point into new markets. In August, Cummins revealed a fully electric heavy-duty demonstration Urban Hauler Tractor. (Earlier post.)

This acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of this calendar year.