Trump Administration approves expansion of Enbridge Alberta Clipper oil sands pipeline across Canadian border

17 October 2017

The Trump Administration has issued a Presidential Permit authorizing Enbridge to expand the Alberta Clipper (Line 67) pipeline that crosses the US-Canada border near Neche, ND, to a capacity of up to 888,889 barrels barrels per day. (Earlier post.)

In 2009, the State Department had issued a Presidential Permit authorizing the construction, operation and maintenance of the 36-inch diameter Line 67 pipeline extending between the US-Canada border near Neche, ND and the first US mainline shut off valve or pumping station in the United States.

That near-border segment of the Pipeline authorized by the 2009 Permit is only 3 miles long. Enbridge constructed the remainder of the Line 67 Pipeline in the United States to its southern terminus at Superior, Wisconsin, pursuant to other local, state and federal permits. Enbridge completed construction and began operations of Line 67 (Alberta Clipper) in 2010; the pipeline currently transports an average annual capacity of approximately 495,000 bpd of crude oil across the border.

In 2012, Enbridge requested that the US Department of State issue a new Presidential Permit to authorize Enbridge to operate the border segment of its existing Line 67 crude oil pipeline up to its full design capacity. Full design capacity for Line 67 is 880,000 bpd for heavy crude. (This will vary based on the type of product transported. For example, the full design capacity of Line 67 would be greater than 880,000 bpd were light crudes transported on the line, which could be case in the future, the company noted.)