Volvo Buses launches new version of 7900 Electric bus with more range, charging options
17 October 2017
Volvo Buses (not related to Volvo Cars) is launching a new version of its all-electric bus, the Volvo 7900 Electric. With significantly extended range and more charging options, the new Volvo 7900 Electric offers bus operators even greater flexibility. The new Volvo 7900 Electric is available with a choice of 150, 200 and 250 kWh battery packs. Operating range will be up to 200 km (124 miles) depending on topography and driving conditions.
Volvo Buses has also expanded the range of options regarding the way the batteries are charged. Just as before, the batteries in the new Volvo 7900 Electric can be fast-charged at the route’s end stops, via the open and competition-neutral OppCharge interface. However, they can now also be charged via cable, CCS, which is the European standard for charging of electric vehicles from the mains grid.
The new Volvo 7900 Electric is being launched on the market and has its premiere showing at the Busworld international bus fair in Kortrijk, Belgium, on 20 to 25 October. The first models of Volvo’s new generation of electric buses are expected to become operational at the end of 2018.
The electric buses are sold in the form of a complete, turnkey solution, with Volvo taking care of all maintenance of both vehicles and batteries at a fixed monthly cost.
Simultanneously, Volvo Canada has been supported (with Government Funds) at the rate of $200+ M to design-develop and produce very similar e-buses for our large cities.
The first 4 Canadian Volvo e-city buses will join the fleet (and the first 2 test units) sometime in late 2018 or early 2019 followed by 1200 to 2000 units between 2020 and 2035.
The large battery pack (over 300 KW) required for our cold winter months is still the main challenge. A small on-board genset or FC or propane heather may be required to keep passengers from freezing in traffic jams and snow storms.
Heated seats and floors may be an alternative, specially for unionized drivers who will refuse to drive a bus not heated to 22C.
Posted by: HarveyD | October 17, 2017 at 08:30 AM