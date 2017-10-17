« Volvo Cars, Geely investing US$756M to develop Polestar electrified vehicles; Polestar 1 performance PHEV revealed | Main | Navigant Research: sales of plug-in electric buses increased 40% from 2016 to 2017 »

Volvo Buses launches new version of 7900 Electric bus with more range, charging options

17 October 2017

Volvo Buses (not related to Volvo Cars) is launching a new version of its all-electric bus, the Volvo 7900 Electric. With significantly extended range and more charging options, the new Volvo 7900 Electric offers bus operators even greater flexibility. The new Volvo 7900 Electric is available with a choice of 150, 200 and 250 kWh battery packs. Operating range will be up to 200 km (124 miles) depending on topography and driving conditions.

Volvo Buses has also expanded the range of options regarding the way the batteries are charged. Just as before, the batteries in the new Volvo 7900 Electric can be fast-charged at the route’s end stops, via the open and competition-neutral OppCharge interface. However, they can now also be charged via cable, CCS, which is the European standard for charging of electric vehicles from the mains grid.

The new Volvo 7900 Electric is being launched on the market and has its premiere showing at the Busworld international bus fair in Kortrijk, Belgium, on 20 to 25 October. The first models of Volvo’s new generation of electric buses are expected to become operational at the end of 2018.

The electric buses are sold in the form of a complete, turnkey solution, with Volvo taking care of all maintenance of both vehicles and batteries at a fixed monthly cost.