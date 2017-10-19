« Daimler Buses introduces Citaro hybrid bus; available on diesel and gas models; separate 48V network | Main | Ricardo opens new power electronics and vehicle laboratories in California »

Daimler introduces active emergency braking assist system with pedestrian detection for touring coaches

19 October 2017

At Busworld Europe 2017 in Belgium, Daimler Buses introduced Active Brake Assist 4 (ABA 4) with pedestrian detection—the first emergency braking assistance system in a touring coach to brake automatically for pedestrians.

The new Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian detection warns the driver visually and audibly of any potential collision with pedestrians and at the same time automatically triggering partial braking. This gives the driver every opportunity to prevent a collision with a pedestrian: the driver can warn the pedestrian using the horn, initiate maximum full-stop braking or steer to avoid the collision.

Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian detection is based on new-generation radar technology that also features in the latest Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks. The electronically scanning multi-mode radar comprises long and short-range radar systems.

The long-range radar registers multi-track vehicles and stationary obstacles at a maximum distance of up to 250 m in a direct line in front of the touring coach, single-track vehicles such as bicycles at up to 160 m and pedestrians at up to 80 m. The short-range radar has a maximum range of 70 m and is even able to detect pedestrians and vehicles to the sides ahead of the touring coach.

The new Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian detection is the logical evolution of the existing Active Brake Assist 3, which already carries out maximum full-stop braking for vehicles ahead and for stationary obstacles.

ABA 4 will become available in the spring of 2018 for the recently presented new Mercedes-Benz Tourismo, which will see it once again lead the way for safety in its segment. The Setra ComfortClass 500 and TopClass 500 touring coaches, including the new S 531 DT double-decker bus, will also have ABA 4 on board from that time. ABA 4 is available free of charge to customers selecting the popular adaptive cruise control option, which provides the necessary radar technology for ABA 4.