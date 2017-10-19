« Magna forms e-powertrain joint venture in China with SAIC Motor subsidiary | Main

Hyliion introduces hybrid upfit system for Class 8 trucks

19 October 2017

Hyliion, a developer of electrification systems for Class 8 trucks, introduced the 6X4HE System for long haul trucks. Easily attached to the truck frame, the 6X4HE is a self-contained system. Fuel savings of up to 30% stem from a blend of three technologies: 15% from electric hybrid, 12% from APU, and 3% from aerodynamics. Mesilla Valley Transportation, PAM Transport and Ryder all participated in testing and refining the 6X4HE.

This is the second product announcement from Hyliion. The first which occurred a year ago was a trailer-based product. (Earlier post.)

Efficient and non-parasitic, the Hyliion electric APU delivers 18,000 BTUs for 10 hours on a single charge from the Hyliion batteries. In addition, the Hyliion APU provides electricity in the cab through 2 outlets.





After our trailer product announcement last year, fleets came to us and asked to have the technology put on trucks. We listened and focused our efforts to first deliver the 6X4HE System with an innovative APU. The technology we designed into the trailer product plus a different approach to an APU is now available for Class 8 trucks. —Thomas Healy, Hyliion CEO

Regenerative braking captures power when slowing down; the electric power is applied when necessary to keep diesel engines at their most efficient RPM delivering hybrid fuel savings. The APU leverages Hyliion’s proprietary cooling system and battery to deliver 18,000 BTUs for 10 hours on a single charge. In addition, 2 outlets provide electricity in the cab. The 6X4HE is also Shore Power enabled.

Hyliion is currently taking orders for the 6X4HE with production starting November 2017.