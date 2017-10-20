« Alphabet’s CapitalG leads $1B round in Lyft | Main | Nissan ProPILOT Assist technology makes US debut on 2018 Rogue »

Print this post

OmniAir launches first V2X connected vehicle certification program

20 October 2017

OmniAir Consortium announced the formal launch of the world’s first vehicle-to-everything (V2X) device certification program for the connected vehicle market.

As part of the certification process, OmniAir approved test equipment and listed systems from Spirent Technologies and Danlaw, Inc. as Qualified Test Equipment (QTE) for OmniAir Consortium's Connected Vehicle Certification Program.

OmniAir Consortium was founded more than 10 years ago with the express purpose of promoting certification and interoperability for intelligent transportation systems. OmniAir and its members have worked collaboratively with transportation stakeholders to develop requirements and specifications for both RFID tolling and DSRC-based Connected Vehicle devices. Since 2012, OmniAir has certified RFID tags and readers used in electronic toll collection systems.