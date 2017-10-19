Green Car Congress  
Scania unveils new hybrid, battery-electric buses

19 October 2017

At Busworld in Kortrijk, Belgium, Scania unveiled the hybrid Scania Interlink Low Decker and the battery-electric Scania Citywide bus.

The Scania Interlink Low Decker is presently available for diesel, biodiesel, HVO, CNG/CBG, ethanol and, with the latest addition, hybrid. It complements the Scania Citywide Low Entry Suburban, which is also available for the full range of alternative fuels as well as in a hybrid mode.

Scania is also premiering its battery-electric Scania Citywide Low Floor bus at Busworld. This bus will go on sale in 2018.

October 19, 2017

