LG and Qualcomm partner on connected vehicle technology; 5G, cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies

20 October 2017

LG Electronics is teaming up with Qualcomm jointly to develop a range of next-generation connected car solutions. The two companies will also establish a joint research center in South Korea to develop 5G for vehicle and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything) technologies.

With connection speeds of up to 5 times faster with 10 times lower latency than the fastest LTE technology, 5G will be able to deliver data at the speeds necessary in a real life driving situation.

C-V2X, which is included in 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project) Release 14, delivers double the operation time at a lower cost than DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) over existing mobile communication networks. In parts of Europe and Asia, field tests and standardization activities are already being conducted with rollout by 2020 in mind.

LG plans to lead the next-generation vehicle components market by combining our experience in automotive communication technologies with Qualcomm’s advanced connected solutions from LTE to 5G. We are optimistic that the combined research strength of Qualcomm and LG will yield benefits that would not be feasible working independently. —Kim Jin-yong, executive vice president of LG’s Vehicle Components Smart Business Unit

The collaboration will be based out of LG Electronics’ Science Park in Seoul. The two companies will begin working together effective immediately.