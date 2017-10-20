« BYD supplying Li-ion batteries for stationary energy storage to Green Charge | Main | OmniAir launches first V2X connected vehicle certification program »
Alphabet’s CapitalG leads $1B round in Lyft
20 October 2017
CapitalG—Alphabet’s growth investment fund—is leading a $1-billion financing round in ride-sharing company Lyft. This brings Lyft’s post-money valuation to $11 billion.
Earlier this month, Lyft completed its 500 millionth ride; the service is now available to 95% of the US population, up from 54% at the beginning of the year.
Lyft observed that less than 0.5% of miles traveled in the US happen on rideshare networks, creating a huge opportunity.
