Nissan ProPILOT Assist technology makes US debut on 2018 Rogue

20 October 2017

Nissan’s 2018 Rogue crossover, which goes on sale 24 October at Nissan dealers in the US, will be the first model in the US to offer Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist technology. ProPILOT Assist provides assisted steering, braking and accelerating during single-lane highway driving. (Earlier post.)

ProPILOT Assist is the foundation for the fully autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers stay centered in the lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead—all done with a simple two-button operation. ProPILOT Assist is available on the 2018 Rogue SL grade as part of the Platinum Package. Pricing starts at $24,6802 for the Rogue S front-wheel-drive model; the SL trim starts at $31,060.





The 2018 Rogue is available with all-wheel or front-wheel drive. All models are equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft (237 N·m) of torque. The engine is matched with an advanced Xtronic transmission with standard Sport Mode and Eco switches. Fuel economy is projected at 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models. Rogue AWD models are estimated at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined.

Every 2018 Rogue also features standard NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 7.0-inch color touch-screen display. Also available is NissanConnect with Navigation system and NissanConnect with Navigation and Services. Other available technology includes Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) and standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

Rogue continues to set monthly sales records, including a 47% increase in September. Calendar year 2017 sales-to-date of nearly 300,000 units represents a 22.9% increase over the previous year.

ProPILOT Assist. The 2018 Nissan Rogue’s new ProPILOT Assist eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions. To activate the system, the driver simply pushes the blue ProPILOT Assist ON button, which is integrated into the right-side steering wheel spoke. Step two is to set the Intelligent Cruise Control when the desired speed is reached, as with a normal advanced cruise control system.





When lane markers are consistently detected, steering assist engages and the steering wheel/lane marker icons on the instrument panel turn green. Both right and left hand markers need to be detected by the front camera. Steering assist will engage or disengage depending on the visibility or presence of lane markers, though the Intelligent Cruise Control will remain active. If the vehicle comes to a complete stop in a traffic jam situation for more than three seconds, the driver just presses the resume button or taps the accelerator pedal to begin moving again.

Tested over about 200,000 miles on US roads and tuned specifically for US roads, ProPILOT Assist is designed to be more intuitive and user-friendly compared to other driver-assist technologies. It can potentially help lessen driver fatigue and create a more confident driving experience, especially for drivers who experience heavy highway traffic on a daily basis, Nissan suggests.

It utilizes a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, sensors and electronic control module to help the driver stay in the center of the driving lane and to maintain vehicle speed (set by the driver) or help maintain a gap to the preceding vehicle if the vehicle speed drops below the driver-set speed. It also can slow the vehicle to a complete stop and holds the vehicle during traffic jam conditions.

Steering assist is cancelled in inclement weather if the windshield wipers are in the low or high position (if lane lines can be detected, the system can remain active when the wipers are in the intermittent mode or if the mist function is activated).

The driver’s input always takes priority, overriding the system when the steering wheel is turned or the turn signal is operated (steering assistance goes into a temporary standby mode). The system also goes into temporary standby mode when the accelerator pedal is pressed. The system’s Intelligent Cruise Control and lane keep assistance are both cancelled when the brakes are applied.

Following Rogue, ProPILOT Assist will next launch on the Nissan LEAF in January 2018. Nissan has plans to extend the technology to more models in the US, Europe, Japan and China—with 10 models to be launched by 2020 by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.