« SF Motors to acquire EV battery module startup InEVit, headed by Martin Eberhard | Main | Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines to power four new LNG carriers »

Print this post

UQM Technologies to collaborate with Lightning Systems for Ford’s Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifier (eQVM) program

20 October 2017

UQM Technologies will collaborate with Lightning Systems to support the Ford Transit concept vehicles for Lightning Systems’ beta programs for the Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifier (eQVM) program by Ford Motor Company. (Earlier post.) The Ford eQVM program provides recognition to aftermarket equipment installers that meet manufacturing guidelines and best practices for alternative fuels and advanced technologies (such as electric vehicles and hydraulic hybrids).

Lightning Systems is already in production with hydraulic hybrid applications, and is in the process of expanding its customer offerings to electric vehicles. This early production program supports the initial vehicles that are expected to be delivered to customers during the first quarter of 2018.

UQM will supply powertrain components consisting of a gearbox, an electric motor and the inverter as well as software controls for the EV performance and efficiency. This collaboration will provide UQM both development funding and the opportunity to supply components to Lightning Systems to support their vehicles as part of the Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifier (eQVM) program.

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.