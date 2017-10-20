« Northvolt partners with two Swedish municipalities for European Li-ion gigafactory | Main

Visedo introducing new SRPM motor design for buses; 10% increase in power, better cooling

20 October 2017

Finnish manufacturer Visedo is unveiling a new electric motor design at BusWorld 2017 that is optimized for the bus market and ready for mass manufacture. With the new S-model PowerDRUM, Visedo has achieved a 10% increase in power output as well as better cooling. Visedo says that the upgrades enable it to offer the highest efficiency in the market across the RPM range, with the Visedo system being 31% more efficient than average.

The new S-model is part of a design upgrade across the entire PowerDRUM line. The upgraded range includes motors in 4 different sizes: XS-short, XS, XSe and S, ranging from 50 to 343 kW. The whole range will benefit from better cooling and a 10% increase in power output.

Visedo’s drivetrains are based on synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet technology (SRPM). They are liquid-cooled and designed to work as traction motors in harsh operating environments.

SRPM technology combines the benefits of PM and synchronous reluctance technology, and features increased torque capability over a wide speed range and the ability to produce torque to higher speeds. Machine efficiency at lower speeds is also good.

The supply current to the machine stator windings create a rotating magnetic field, which in turn rotates the rotor containing permanent magnets. In the synchronous permanent magnet machine, the rotation of the rotor (shaft) is synchronized with the frequency of the power supply current. The reluctance technology maximizes the pull­out torque of the machine.

Compared to conventional technologies such as induction machines (IM) or standard permanent magnet motors (PM), Visedo SRPM motors offer smaller dimensions, lighter weight and higher efficiency.



PowerDRUM S Click to enlarge.

The new design allows Visedo to deliver several key benefits to its customers in the electric bus market:

The compact and robust design saves space while ensuring high vibration and shock tolerance.

The high efficiency will increase battery life while shortening recharge cycles.

The new PowerDRUM S-model also improves hill-climbing ability.

The new design is also optimized for high volume manufacture using Visedo’s facilities in both Finland and Taiwan. This will allow the company to meet growing customer demand in Europe and Asia. Earlier this year, Visedo signed a production and cooperation agreement with TECO, Asia’s largest electric motor producer. (Earlier post.)

The company has PowerDRUM projects underway with Linkker in Finland (powering Helsinki’s first all-electric buses) and Hybricon Bus Systems in Sweden. Visedo recently started a project with Ledgent Technology in Taiwan, and further announcement in the Chinese, Asian and South-East Asian markets are expected in coming months.