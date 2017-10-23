« Continental and China Unicom Smart Connection open ITS joint venture | Main | Berkeley Lab and Hydro-Québec partner on transportation electrification and energy storage »

Mayors of 12 major cities pledge to procure only zero-emission buses from 2025; major areas to be zero-emission by 2030

23 October 2017

The mayors of London, Paris, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Quito, Vancouver, Mexico City, Milan, Seattle, Auckland and Cape Town have pledged to procure only zero-emission buses from 2025 and ensure that a major area of their city is zero emission by 2030.

The signatories of the C40 Fossil-Fuel-Free Streets Declaration “envision a future where walking, cycling, and shared transport are how the majority of citizens move around our cities.” The cities therefore commit to:

Increase rates of walking, cycling and the use of public and shared transport.

Reduce the number of polluting vehicles on city streets.

Lead by example by procuring zero emission vehicles for city fleets.

Collaborate with suppliers, fleet operators and businesses to accelerate the shift to zero emissions vehicles and reduce vehicle miles in cities.

In London, the new T-Charge toll on the most polluting vehicles (pre-Euro 4 / IV) went into effect today. (Earlier post.)

Cities will report back every two years on the progress they are making towards the goals of the C40 Declaration.

Mayors from more than 30 major cities including Paris, Tokyo, Barcelona, Cape Town and Quito met over the weekend with senior executives of some of the world’s largest companies, including Mastercard, Siemens and Volvo Bus Corporation in order to define solutions to the threats posed by climate change.

The Together4Climate event allowed civic and business leaders to share ideas and drive ambition in creating communities that are cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable, while simultaneously growing the green economy and promoting innovation.

Together4Climate, organized by C40 Cities and the the We Mean Business coalition, focused discussions on three policy areas that have the greatest potential for cities and businesses to deliver on the ambition of the Paris Agreement: mobility, energy and urban planning. Together4Climate was part of CityLab, an annual summit organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Atlantic and the Aspen Institute.

Less than 500 cities will be responsible for 60% of global economic growth and 50% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission growth between now and 2030. At the same time, the 100 largest emitting companies in the world represent a quarter of global annual GHG emissions.