DOE: US petroleum production exceeding transportation consumption and will continue to do so through 2050
23 October 2017
According to the US Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2015 total petroleum production exceeded all US transportation sector petroleum consumption. The EIA expects petroleum production to be greater than transportation consumption through 2040.
Including non-petroleum sources such as ethanol, the production will exceed transportation demand by about three million barrels per day in 2050.
|Source: DOE. Click to enlarge.
In 1989 US petroleum consumption for transportation surpassed total US petroleum production, which was declining, for the first time. These contrasting trends in production and consumption created a gap that was met with foreign imports of petroleum.
In 2009, however, the US production of petroleum (for all uses including, but not limited to, transportation) began to increase substantially because of new hydraulic fracturing and oil extraction technology. With other inputs included, such as ethanol, domestic production is exceeding transportation consumption.
Transportation accounts for about 70% of all US petroleum consumption.
Historical data indicates that USA went from Oil deficit to surplus during the Obama years. Will the DT years do better?
Posted by: HarveyD | October 23, 2017 at 01:21 PM
HD:
Trump and the Republicans are working for the benefit of the fossil fuel industries and actually condone polluting. It's up to the States and the citizens to work against these bought out politicians. Also, don't forget the DOE is run by a fossil fuel appointee who approves everything issued by DOE; that would be Rick Perry, the ex-governor of the fossil fuel state of Texas. I see everything out of DOE as designed to garner Trump's favor and biased for the benefit of fossil fuels.
Many now realize electing Donald Trump was the biggest mistake in U.S. history. The citizens still have two powers left to change things for their benefit: who you vote for and how you spend your money; Vote for the candidates who support the change off fossil fuels and spend your money on clean energy products,i.e., electric cars and solarpower, etc.
Posted by: Lad | October 23, 2017 at 02:37 PM
