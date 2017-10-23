« Toyota introduces new LPG hybrid taxi in Japan; trial of lane-specific congestion info from taxi data | Main | Continental and China Unicom Smart Connection open ITS joint venture »

Seeing Machines driver monitoring tech debuts in 2018 Cadillac CT6 as part of Super Cruise

23 October 2017

Seeing Machines, a developer of computer vision technologies, announced the automotive production debut of its FOVIO driver monitoring technology in the 2018 Cadillac CT6. The FOVIO based driver monitoring system (DMS) forms an integral part of General Motors’ Super Cruise hands-free driving system for the highway, ensuring safe and confident vehicle operation.

Overcoming the challenges of reliable driver monitoring is critical in hands-free driving systems to address the need for keeping drivers engaged and prepared to re-take control of the vehicle when required. The Cadillac Super Cruise system uses FOVIO vision technology, developed by Seeing Machines, to enable a gumdrop-sized infrared camera on the steering wheel column to accurately determine the driver’s attention state.

Determining driver attention state is accomplished through a precise measure of head orientation and eyelid movements under a full range of daytime and night-time driving conditions including the use of sunglasses. If the driver looks away from the road or closes their eyes for more than a few seconds, a light bar integrated into the steering wheel will flash to guide the driver's attention back to the road. If the system determines that the driver is continuing to ignore the road, intentionally or otherwise, a series of escalating visual, audible, seat vibration alerts are employed. This is followed, eventually, by an automatic safe stop of the vehicle if the driver does not, or cannot, return their attention to the road.

The launch of Super Cruise marks the beginning of Seeing Machines mass deployment of DMS technology in the automotive industry. This is coincident with the company’s ongoing work with a growing range of OEM and Tier 1 partners, as demand increases for the FOVIO DMS platform and processor in support of semi-autonomous driving, driver safety, comfort, and convenience applications.