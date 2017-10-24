« DOE: US petroleum production exceeding transportation consumption and will continue to do so through 2050 | Main | Proton OnSite awarded contract for~$1.8M, lead role in DOE Advanced Water Splitting Benchmarking Project »

ABB unveils smart Heavy Vehicle Charging solution for bus depots at Busworld 2017

24 October 2017

ABB is showcasing its new HVC (Heavy Vehicle Charger)-Overnight products and smart charging functionality at Busworld 2017. The system offers an intelligent and cost-effective solution for charging larger fleets during the night and ensuring zero emission transportation during the day.

The global electric bus market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate above 30% from 2017 to 2025; ABB has 12 years of research and development experience in EV charging solutions as well as experience from commercial products in the field since 2010. The new HVC-Overnight Charging products incorporate smart charging features with a future-proof and modular design, safe and reliable operation and remote service and data management as part of the ABB Ability portfolio of solutions.

The HVC-Overnight Charger offers a compact, single power cabinet paired with up to three charge boxes. This means that after the first vehicle has finished charging, the next will start charging automatically, maximizing vehicle availability and reducing the initial investment and subsequent operational costs.

Designed with scalability in mind, the power cabinets of ABB’s HVC-Overnight Charger can be upgraded from 50kW to 100kW or 150kW at any time.

The chargers also come with an extensive suite of connectivity features including remote monitoring, remote management, remote diagnostics, and remote software upgrades. These advanced services from ABB Ability provide customers with insight into their charging operation, and enable high uptime and fast response to problems.

Policy makers across the globe are focusing on developing sustainable public transit solutions to tackle emissions in and around the most densely populated cities. At ABB we have always been at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art and cost-efficient solutions that meet our customers’ needs and enable us all to look forward to a greener future. The launch of our HVC-Overnight Charging products enabling a smart sequential charging is another significant step towards making this a reality. —Frank Mühlon, Head of ABB’s Global Business for Electric Vehicle Charging

Also being showcased by ABB at Busworld 2017 is the HVC-Opportunity Charging range, which offers high-power automated charging for both single and double deck electric buses from any manufacturer in as little as 3-6 minutes by using a pantograph coming down from the infrastructure.

In addition, visitors to the ABB stand will be able to find out about its innovative TOSA flash charging and on-board electric vehicle technology for e-buses.

ABB has sold more than 6,000 cloud-connected DC fast-chargers around the world for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.