« HEI to update report on traffic-related air pollution; release in 2020 | Main | Hyundai Motor Group outlines new powertrain strategy: Smart Stream targeting 50% thermal efficiency »

Print this post

Xiamen University team assesses reasons for purchasing EVs in first-tier cities in China; smog a major factor

24 October 2017

A team of researchers at Xiamen University in China has examined the factors influencing electric vehicle uptake in major Chinese cities. Boqiang Lin and Wei Wu have put forward an electric vehicle purchasing intention model based on a review of the literature and their survey in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

They conclude, based on their analysis of their data, that attitude factors such as network externality, price acceptability, government subsidies, vehicle performance, concerns about smog, and demographic characteristics such as gender, age and marital status have significant impacts on respondents’ willingness to purchase electric vehicles. Their paper appears in the journal Energy Policy.

China has become a behemoth in the global auto market—and it continues to grow. Vehicle ownership in China has surged more than 100 times to almost 200 million owners since 1980, while the population has “only” increased 40% to about 1.4 billion during the same period. Since 2009, China has overtaken the US in terms of total vehicle production and has become the largest single automotive market in the world; in 2015, 24.6 million vehicles were sold in China, compared to some 17.5 million vehicles sold in the US that year.

China’s motor vehicle already consume nearly 40% of the oil used in China. If China matches the relative segment consumption rate of the US (70% of oil for vehicles), China may consume more than 1 billion tonnes of oil per year.

To address these issues, the government of China is now strongly pushing for the adoption of electric vehicles. China is now the largest EV consumer and manufacturer in the world.

China’s consumers have shown a high willingness to adopt EVs. If the present policy is maintained, the demand for EV may still maintain a rapid upward trend and begin to be an available alternative for gasoline vehicles. Therefore, to understand what factors may impact the purchasing intention of EVs is important for the government and industry. First of all, the government can release a more efficient policy to provide subsidies and promote the growth of EV. Secondly, the public may have cognitive bias about EVs, which may affect the purchase intention. A better understanding about these biases may help the industry to plan a more efficient market strategy. Thirdly, according to the public’s attention, the manufacturers can centralize the resources in the points which may have stronger influence on the EV demands.

… Few studies focus on what factors impact the purchasing intention of China’s vehicle consumer. This paper proposes an integrated model to evaluate the acceptance of EV. A survey is designed and conducted to collect empirical data about the factors that may influence the purchasing intention about EVs; quantitative analyses of these factors are also implemented. —Lin and Wu (2017)

In their study, the team found that price acceptability and concerns about smog were the most prominent factors affecting the purchase decision.

The researchers drew a number of policy recommendations from their study, including:

Because the concern about smog is so strong, the government could offer different subsidies for different regions, which may allocate more resources for the most polluted cities. Meanwhile, the researchers suggested, the EV manufacturers should also consider these cities as the key area of their main market penetration targets.

If government EV subsidies decrease in the future, the demand for EVs may also decrease. Subsidies may be essential if the government wants to accelerate the penetration rate of EVs.

Although network externality has a positive impact on EV purchasing intent, the current number of EVs is relatively small, and the role of network externality in promoting the adoption of EVs is limited. Demand for EVs may increase with the growth of EV share in vehicle market (positive feedback effect). The government can design appropriate policy, such as EV license plate and EV priority in heavy traffic periods, to increase the exposure of EVs and amplify the impact of network effect.

The public undervalues the performance of EVs, and also lacks knowledge to calculate real usage costs. These results suggest that manufacturers should enhance their sales strategy by providing more test driving vehicles and improve the specialized knowledge of their sales teams. The government could reinforce public awareness through mechanisms such as non-commercial advertising.

Rather than focusing on expanding the charging infrastructure, the government should focus on expanding the grid infrastructure to guarantee the power capacity of the home charging systems.

Women, younger and married people have a higher purchase intent for EVs. This implies that diversified policies could enhance the efficiency of subsidies, and more targeted products could be launched to meet different types of consumer demand. For example, women are more willing to accept electric cars, so the manufactures could give a priority to the vehicle type which is preferred by women in the design process. The government could design targeted subsidies for young and married people, such as offering a prime rate of vehicle loan for the first-time buyer and family cars.

Resources