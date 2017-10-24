« Phase 1 of DOE-funded ABBA Integrated Biorefinery project begins; renewable jet, gasoline, diesel and nanocellulose | Main | Xiamen University team assesses reasons for purchasing EVs in first-tier cities in China; smog a major factor »

HEI to update report on traffic-related air pollution; release in 2020

24 October 2017

The Health Effects Institute (HEI) will launch an intensive literature review to update its Special Report 17, Traffic-Related Air Pollution: A Critical Review of the Literature on Emissions, Exposure, and Health Effects (earlier post), in early 2018.

The new literature review, anticipated for release in late 2020, will systematically summarize the evidence relating traffic-related air pollution to short-term and long-term health outcomes.

Outcomes of interest will include cause-specific mortality and diseases of the respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, and reproductive systems.

The updated review will also provide background on how changes in regulations and vehicle fleets have affected emissions, air quality, and exposure to traffic-related air pollution since the publication of the first report in 2010.