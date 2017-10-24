« Xiamen University team assesses reasons for purchasing EVs in first-tier cities in China; smog a major factor | Main | BMW Brilliance Automotive opens battery factory in Shenyang; 3rd battery factory in BMW Group production network »

Hyundai Motor Group outlines new powertrain strategy: Smart Stream targeting 50% thermal efficiency

24 October 2017

Hyundai Motor Group outlined its future powertrain development strategy at its International Powertrain Conference in Korea. More than 1,200 engineers and academics are participating in the two-day event, which features presentations exploring the core theme “Knock the Limit of Powertrain Technologies: To Enhance Value for Customers.”

At the conference, Hyundai Motor Group is displaying the first four engines and two transmissions from its forthcoming line-up of new Smart Stream powertrains. The Smart Stream powertrains deliver improved fuel economy and reduced exhaust emissions. With the advanced combustion techniques of Smart Stream engines, Hyundai Motor Group aims to maximize thermal efficiency by up to 50% in the future.





Beginning with the introduction of 1.6-liter gasoline and diesel Smart Stream engines, the technology will eventually be available for all Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. The improvements will enhance gasoline and diesel engine efficiency, alongside the development of new plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, plus the company’s next-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

First introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show, the Smart Stream powertrains will allow Hyundai Motor Group to respond to global changes in environmental regulation and meet customer demand for fun-to-drive cars. The next-generation Smart Stream technology optimizes the existing powertrain structure, with engine components reduced in size and weight to enhance fuel efficiency.

Among the Smart Stream technology presented at the International Powertrain Conference is the first commercial application of Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology, which continuously adjusts the valve duration, and hence optimizes the valve timing of opening and closing independently to maximize performance and fuel economy as well as to reduce emissions.

In the Smart Stream G 1.6 turbo engine, the opening and closing of the cylinder valve is timed to best respond to various driving modes, such as eco-driving or dynamic driving.

Other new technology includes the Smart Stream eight-speed wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). Unlike conventional automatic transmissions, the dual-clutch system enables optimal shift response, with the eight-speed gearing and high-efficient hydraulic system delivering both faster acceleration performance and excellent fuel economy at the same time.

By 2022, Hyundai Motor Group aims to develop an all-new Smart Stream powertrain line-up comprising 10 gasoline engines, six diesel engines, and six transmissions.

At the International Powertrain Conference, Hyundai Motor Group underlined its belief that the internal combustion engine will maintain a strong presence in the market until 2025, as plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains start to receive wider acceptance. To respond to diversifying market needs, Hyundai Motor Group will produce a greater proportion of electric, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid powertrains—all alongside its highly efficient new Smart Stream internal combustion engines.

This shift to produce more alternative powertrains is coupled with plans to enhance battery capacity and increase the electric-only range capabilities of its electric models.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle. With its new Smart Stream powertrains, Hyundai Motor Group also aims to build on its leadership position in advanced propulsion technology. While maintaining focus on improving the efficiency of its internal combustion engines is important, Hyundai Motor Group will continue to lead the industry in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV), by investing in the development of its next-generation hydrogen powertrain.

The next FCEV from Hyundai Motor Group will have a driving range of 800 km (497 miles), a maximum power output of 163PS, and the largest hydrogen storage density of any Fuel Cell vehicle on the market. (Earlier post.)