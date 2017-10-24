« ABB unveils smart Heavy Vehicle Charging solution for bus depots at Busworld 2017 | Main | Phase 1 of DOE-funded ABBA Integrated Biorefinery project begins; renewable jet, gasoline, diesel and nanocellulose »

Proton OnSite awarded contract for~$1.8M, lead role in DOE Advanced Water Splitting Benchmarking Project

24 October 2017

Proton OnSite, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nel ASA, has been awarded a contract for approximately US$1.8 million to participate in the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Advanced Water Splitting Benchmarking Project. This is a critical piece of DOE’s HydroGEN Energy Materials Network (EMN) consortium, which was launched to accelerate the discovery and development of materials for low cost hydrogen production, enabling energy storage, resiliency and economic opportunities across sectors.

Proton will work with DOE National Laboratories and lead a team to ensure that all experimental results across the water splitting research community are properly vetted, standards are set for comparison, and roadmaps are developed including research priorities and capability needs. Kathy Ayers, Proton’s Vice President of Research and Development, has been named overall project lead.

The DOE strategy includes all four major pathways: low temperature anion exchange membrane (AEM) and proton exchange membrane (PEM); high temperature solid oxide electrolysis (SOEC); solar thermochemical (STCH); and photoelectrochemical (PEC).

Proton is directly responsible for the AEM and PEM pathway and will develop a series of Best Practice documents and databases for advanced water splitting research, and roadmaps for further development of each pathway.

Deliverables include performance or thermodynamic benchmarks for new materials, plans for long-term stability assessments, and evaluation of device performance under real-world conditions.