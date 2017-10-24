« Nissan introducing second non-plug-in e-POWER series-hybrid model: Serena e-POWER | Main | Study: expanding Brazilian sugarcane for ethanol could reduce global CO2 emissions by up to 5.6% »

Ricardo awarded key heavy-duty zero-emissions vehicle project by CARB

24 October 2017

Ricardo Strategic Consulting has been selected by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to monitor, collect, and analyze the data for heavy-duty vehicle projects funded under Air Quality Improvement Program and the low carbon transportation Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

The Air Quality Improvement Program (AQIP) and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) have seen significant investments since their inception in fiscal year 2014-15. A wide range of advanced technology demonstration projects have been carried out under these initiatives, all aimed at helping to pull forward Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) technology in the commercial vehicle and bus transportation sectors.

Under the contract, Ricardo will quantify the emission reduction benefits and performance of the advanced technologies vehicles, compared to current conventionally fueled vehicles. Ricardo will also assess the economic viability and commercialization readiness of the advanced zero-emission technologies for wider adoption within the industry. The work will include the monitoring and analysis of over 140 advanced vehicles.

Some of these will be based on battery electric powertrains, while others will feature technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells, CNG range extenders, diesel plug-in hybrids, and co-operative-intelligent transportation systems across truck, bus and off-road applications.

To support the initiative, Ricardo will utilize both its proprietary total cost of ownership and quantitative adoption rate models, to assess the competitive positioning of the technologies and the key steps towards their large-scale commercialization.