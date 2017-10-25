« Daimler Trucks launches E-FUSO electric truck brand, all-electric heavy-duty truck; possible market entry within 4 years | Main | Renault to exit Formula E at the end of Season 4 »

ABB wins $20M order from HESS for e-bus flash-charging technology

25 October 2017

ABB has won a $20-million order from Swiss bus manufacturer HESS to supply its flash-charging technology (earlier post) for 20 e-buses and related infrastructure for the French city of Nantes. The buses will be operated by public transport operator, Société d’Economie Mixte des Transports de l’Agglomération Nantaise (Semitan).

Batteries mounted on the roofs of the Nantes buses will be charged in 20 seconds with a 600-kilowatt boost of power at selected stops while passengers are embarking and disembarking. It takes less than one second to connect the bus to the charging point, making it the world’s fastest flash-charging connection technology. A further 1 to 5 minutes of charging at the terminus at the end of the line—at 400 kW—enables a full recharge of the batteries.

ABB’s flash-charging technology and onboard traction equipment, which make the flash-charging possible, are part of its innovative TOSA (Trolleybus Optimisation Système Alimentation) solution. The TOSA concept prioritizes efficiency over autonomy. This implies smaller onboard batteries and a lighter more energy-efficient bus, allowing for a higher passenger capacity.

The fleet will run on the Busway Bus Rapid Transit (Line 4) route connecting the historic center of Nantes with municipalities on the southern side of the river Loire. The new bus system will increase passenger capacity by 35%, enabling sustainable transport for about 2,500 commuters every hour.

Since the route’s inauguration in 2006, passenger numbers have increased, leading to overcrowded buses. The 24-meter, fully electric buses from HESS will be the first of their kind in the world to be equipped with the flash-charging technology, enabling a higher passenger capacity, emission-free public transport and noise reduction. The buses are expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

Each of the new e-buses can carry 151 passengers and will also be equipped with energy-efficient ABB drivetrain technology, comprising traction and auxiliary converters, permanent magnet traction motors, roof-mounted battery units and energy transfer systems.