Fisker selects Ricardo to support integration of 800V electric powertrain in EMotion

25 October 2017

Fisker Inc. has selected Ricardo PLC to integrate the upcoming Fisker EMotion’s all-new 800V Electric Powertrain. The partnership will include integration of Fisker’s proprietary 800V Ultra Charger, 800V Battery Pack and e-axle systems.

The EMotion powertrain is based on an 800V high voltage system architecture, which includes the motors, inverters and power electronics. LG Chem will deliver 21700 cylindrical cells based on NCM chemistry that are structured into Fisker’s high energy density battery pack. Fisker says that it is developing a battery pack with advanced thermal management for the EMotion that will package the highest energy density seen yet in an EV.

The exact details of the proprietary charging method are still held closely inside Fisker and will be unveiled at the 2018 CES show in the Quanergy Systems Booth (#3315). All vehicle system controls will also be part of the Ricardo Fisker partnership.

Fisker says that the benefits of a 800V electrification system are thinner, lighter cables; smaller more efficient motors; lower system weight; less heat generation; lower manufacturing costs; faster charging; and higher power throughput.

Fisker will showcase the all-new EMotion in the Quanergy Systems, Inc. booth at CES 2018 in January. (Earlier post.) Quanergy Systems will be integrating five LiDAR sensors in to the Fisker EMotion.